Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 4%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.83. Approximately 102,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 731,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immunome in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The stock has a market cap of $840.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Immunome had a negative return on equity of 37.33% and a negative net margin of 1,829.44%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunome, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 113.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after buying an additional 1,194,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immunome by 16.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 279,712 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Immunome by 10.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,957,000 after acquiring an additional 146,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $14,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

