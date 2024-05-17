Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NASDAQ:IKNA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.41. 144,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,762. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $7.38.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 407,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. CHI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 2.8% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 534,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 17,094 shares during the last quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology during the third quarter worth $46,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

