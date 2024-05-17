IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Yujiro S. Hata Sells 34,433 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.
IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.
