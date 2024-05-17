IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) CEO Yujiro S. Hata Sells 34,433 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,937. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.83. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.94.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDYA shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

