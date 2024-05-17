ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Short Interest Update

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the April 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ICCH stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52. ICC has a 52-week low of $14.78 and a 52-week high of $16.69.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICCH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

