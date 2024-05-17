IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Up 7.5% in April

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the April 15th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IBEX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.47. 29,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,231. The company has a market cap of $266.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.42. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. IBEX had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $150,597.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resource Group International Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at $103,964,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IBEX by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 719,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,139,000 after acquiring an additional 214,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Featured Stories

