Huron Consulting Group’s (HURN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $140.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HURN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.49. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 19.21%. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $27,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total transaction of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,263,967.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $27,018.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,089.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,734. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,378,000 after buying an additional 25,905 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 885,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 233,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huron Consulting Group

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.