Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up to $9.66

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday. The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $9.99. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 1,151,336 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on HBM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Hudbay Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.21.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $524.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,843 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,154 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

