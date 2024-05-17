Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $341.36 and last traded at $341.95. 546,741 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 3,358,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.96.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $338.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.73.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 3,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

