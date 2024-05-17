HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Barrington Research

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HireQuest’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. 20,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,276. The firm has a market cap of $185.36 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $29.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. HireQuest’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In related news, CEO Richard Hermanns purchased 3,763 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $46,811.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,053,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,980,464.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HireQuest stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.96% of HireQuest as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

