Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.32. 489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 5,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Highest Performances Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92.

Highest Performances Company Profile

Highest Performances Holdings Inc engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services.

