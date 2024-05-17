Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 850,200 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the April 15th total of 758,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 362,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 99,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HTBK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.56. 76,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,217. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.83 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 22.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

