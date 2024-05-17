Head to Head Review: Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) vs. NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK)

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) and Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of NB Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Home Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get NB Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NB Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Home Bancorp 20.66% 10.65% 1.15%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NB Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Home Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NB Bancorp and Home Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

NB Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.07%. Home Bancorp has a consensus price target of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.55%. Given Home Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Home Bancorp is more favorable than NB Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NB Bancorp and Home Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NB Bancorp $236.08 million 2.85 $9.82 million N/A N/A Home Bancorp $178.30 million 1.71 $40.24 million $4.74 7.92

Home Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NB Bancorp.

Summary

Home Bancorp beats NB Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NB Bancorp, Inc. focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. It also invests in securities consisting of U.S. treasury and federal agency securities, government-sponsored residential mortgage-backed securities, municipal bonds, and corporate bonds. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides various loan products comprising one-to four-family first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, multi-family residential loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in securities; and offers credit cards and online banking services. Home Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for NB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.