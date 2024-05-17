HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Receives $127.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $127.75.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Shares of NYSE HCI opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HCI Group has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $121.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.81. The business had revenue of $162.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.09 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anthony Saravanos sold 12,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,517,268.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,843,531.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew L. Graham sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $93,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,709,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,102 shares of company stock valued at $13,198,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in HCI Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 253.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of HCI Group by 54.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

