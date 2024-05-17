HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 292.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Genprex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNPX traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,676. Genprex has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genprex stock. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 813,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Genprex makes up about 0.4% of AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AMH Equity Ltd owned approximately 1.37% of Genprex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

