HC Wainwright Raises Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Price Target to $6.00

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atossa Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

ATOS opened at $1.61 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Atossa Therapeutics will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atossa Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan Finn bought 25,000 shares of Atossa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $44,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 78,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

