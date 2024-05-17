HC Wainwright Increases McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Price Target to $15.00

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MUX. TheStreet raised shares of McEwen Mining from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Friday, May 10th.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

MUX opened at $10.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.48. McEwen Mining has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $3.22. The business had revenue of $58.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. McEwen Mining had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 16.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McEwen Mining

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the first quarter worth about $1,348,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 616,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in McEwen Mining by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Articles

