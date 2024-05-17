HC Wainwright Increases Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Price Target to $22.00

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACRV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acrivon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.88.

Acrivon Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRV opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $193.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.66. Acrivon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Acrivon Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Acrivon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

