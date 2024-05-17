Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE SUPV opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. Grupo Supervielle has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.44.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $385.72 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 3.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Supervielle’s previous annual dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the third quarter worth about $192,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 310,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 95,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter worth about $273,000.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

