Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gritstone bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $0.75 on Monday. Gritstone bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.64.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 232.42% and a negative net margin of 926.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gritstone bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, an individualized immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of microsatellite stable colorectal cancers; and has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating solid tumors.

