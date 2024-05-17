General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21.0% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,087,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,053 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,518. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GD traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.66. 214,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

