GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $743.86 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. GateToken has a market capitalization of $743.86 million and $6.91 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $7.98 or 0.00011908 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GateToken has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011002 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001462 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,018.25 or 1.00018100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000067 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00091301 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,227,094 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,226,749.3393029 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.90193231 USD and is down -2.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $3,215,382.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

