Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.44

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.44 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 1712892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GOTU

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.90.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $107.19 million during the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gaotu Techedu by 2,548.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,998,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,333,000 after buying an additional 6,733,849 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,373,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,507,000 after purchasing an additional 909,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 625,976 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $11,487,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,665,000. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.