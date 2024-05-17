Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 47,168 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 66.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 47,168 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 71,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 64,136 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,685,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,470,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,335,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

