FlatQube 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $323.64 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $323.64 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.14035573 USD and is up 4.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $433.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

