First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,155,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 122,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ HYLS traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $40.77. 90,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,875. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

