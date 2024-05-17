Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Extendicare traded as high as C$7.90 and last traded at C$7.83, with a volume of 832610 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.28.

EXE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leede Jones Gable increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$652.87 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 380.48.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Extendicare had a return on equity of 36.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of C$350.18 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.3902439 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

