Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $18.00.

Expro Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.93. Expro Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.64.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $406.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.91 million. Expro Group had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expro Group will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Expro Group by 612.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

