Exchange Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 231,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,092,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after buying an additional 57,831 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Southern by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 17,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.36. The company has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Southern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

