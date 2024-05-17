Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 82 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $516.50. The stock had a trading volume of 130,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,306. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $488.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.97.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.46.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

