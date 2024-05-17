Exchange Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBHD. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IBHD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 144,809 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares iBonds 2024 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024.

