Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $595,000 Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,519 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Compass Minerals International worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 849,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after buying an additional 436,660 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,740,000 after purchasing an additional 193,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,246,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 172,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Compass Minerals International Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.29. 168,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,578. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a market capitalization of $549.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass Minerals International

(Free Report)

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.