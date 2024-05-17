Exchange Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,574 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 103,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,668,000. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 119,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,494,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,173,029. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

