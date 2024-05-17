Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.96.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 374,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.67. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $89.04 and a 12-month high of $148.37.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $10,453,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $10,453,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,664 shares of company stock worth $26,877,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 20,360 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 409,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,066,000 after buying an additional 189,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

