Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Shares Up 4.4%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.21 and last traded at $23.18. 138,954 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 352,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Pi Financial raised Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Ero Copper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERO. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 87,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 13.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 27.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 173,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

