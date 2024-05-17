Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.29.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ELAN opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.29. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $1,512,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,239,000 after buying an additional 143,326 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.