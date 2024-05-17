Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 608 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after acquiring an additional 416,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234,737 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.62. 4,420,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,627,704. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.95.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

