Efficient Advisors LLC Sells 3,280 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Efficient Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.56. 221,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.39 and a one year high of $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

