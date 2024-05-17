Efficient Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,712.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 329,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,239 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 49,226 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RWO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.33. 40,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,519. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.