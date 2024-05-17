Efficient Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,488,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $242.91. The stock had a trading volume of 116,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,748. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.99. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.27 and a 1 year high of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

