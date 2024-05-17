Efficient Advisors LLC Has $62.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,950 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $62,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $76.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,628. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

