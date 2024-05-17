Efficient Advisors LLC Has $5.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,299,000 after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 179,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,876,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 120,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after buying an additional 26,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.87. The company had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.73. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $873.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

