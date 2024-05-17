Efficient Advisors LLC Has $41.21 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 102.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 17,565 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,266,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,194,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,352,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,834,000 after acquiring an additional 140,501 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 123,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.04. 1,371,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,190. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average of $29.60.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

