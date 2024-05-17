Efficient Advisors LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after purchasing an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,019,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.26. 172,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,322. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

