Efficient Advisors LLC Has $27.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Efficient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,652 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.9% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $27,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5,743.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,009,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,925,000 after purchasing an additional 15,735,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter worth about $82,005,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,104,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,871,000 after buying an additional 926,461 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP remained flat at $48.16 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 422,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,824. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

