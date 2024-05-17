Efficient Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Efficient Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 550,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 2.4% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $35,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,531,000 after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,525,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after buying an additional 5,054,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,098,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,760,000 after buying an additional 374,702 shares during the period. Finally, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $70.10. 792,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,634. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.31.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

