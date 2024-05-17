Efficient Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Efficient Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,163,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Efficient Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Efficient Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $88,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 352,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,510,000 after buying an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.54. 608,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,328. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $76.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.65.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

