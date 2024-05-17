DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

DynaResource Price Performance

Shares of DYNR remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. DynaResource has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.01.

Get DynaResource alerts:

DynaResource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

DynaResource, Inc engages in the investment, exploration, and management of precious and base metal properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc metals. Its property comprises the San Jose de Gracia property comprising 33 concessions covering approximately 9,920 hectares located in the northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.