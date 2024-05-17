DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Short Interest Up 11.8% in April

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
DynaResource Price Performance
Shares of DYNR remained flat at $1.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. DynaResource has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.01.
DynaResource Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DynaResource
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.