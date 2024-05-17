DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DXC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.41.

DXC Technology Stock Down 17.4 %

NYSE:DXC traded down $3.46 on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,105,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,201. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.70 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 18,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $393,356.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,034.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,314 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,234,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,598,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,899,000 after purchasing an additional 267,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

