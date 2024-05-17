Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Short Interest Update

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the April 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.4 %

DLTR stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,752. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after purchasing an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

