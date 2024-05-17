Docebo (TSE:DCB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Eight Capital

Eight Capital upgraded shares of Docebo (TSE:DCB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
Docebo Price Performance
Docebo (TSE:DCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.09 million.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Docebo
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.